Pompey boss apologises over McGeehan reaction

Paul Cook has apologised for supporter reaction following Cameron McGeehan’s broken leg.

And Pompey’s boss intends to contact the youngster to deliver his best wishes.

In a big game against two teams you will always get a bit of needle. Unfortunately our needle crossed the line and we apologise for that Paul Cook

The Luton midfielder required treatment after attempting to challenge Michael Doyle as the Blues skipper cleared the ball during the first half of Monday’s game.

Video replays indicate McGeehan’s left foot caught in the turf in the process, with no suggestion of a foul committed by the Pompey skipper.

In the aftermath, the 21-year-old was shown a yellow card by referee Tim Robinson for ‘showing dissent by word and/or action’.

That could be in relation to thumping the ground, while it is claimed words were said to the medical team and stretcher bearers who had come to his assistance.

Regardless, Hatters boss Nathan Jones was furious over the boos from sections of Pompey fans while McGeehan was carried off.

And Cook admitted he also didn’t appreciate such a response.

He said: ‘I am sure our fans will be disappointed with how we reacted, unfortunately we cannot take that back and can only apologise for that and look forward.

‘We wish the lad well, Nathan (Jones) was disappointed with our supporters and rightly.

‘We wanted the dust to settle but will now try to speak to the lad to offer our best wishes.

‘There is a lot said in the heat of the moment.

‘I don’t think anyone realised how nasty it was until the stretcher went on – then you know without a shadow of a doubt.

‘I believe our supporters will be genuinely disappointed with their reaction.

‘We’ve had years and years and years when people have spoken about how good our support is. In the intensity of the game, it was just lost.

‘I am sure every Pompey fan will be the first to wish Cameron the best of luck and a speedy recovery.

‘Once it became clear how bad it was, he should never be booed off the pitch, although there are different opinions about who has done what.

‘In a big game against two teams you will always get a bit of needle. Unfortunately, our needle crossed the line and we apologise for that.

‘It’s not a bad challenge from us, there is no blame attached to Michael (Doyle).’

It is feared McGeehan could now miss the remainder of the season.

The highly-regarded midfielder, who has been watched by Premier League clubs, has since been transferred from Queen Alexandra Hospital to the London Bridge Hospital.

Cook added: ‘Cameron is a great player, a smashing young lad who has an appetite for the game which is there for all to see.

‘No-one wants lads to leave the field like that.

‘People come to watch the good players and Cameron is one of the brightest young players in the lower leagues.’