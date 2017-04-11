Pompey boss: Attacking duo developing rapidly

PAUL COOK is convinced Jamal Lowe and Nicke Kabamba are now primed for first-team football.

Yet the Blues boss believes there may be a wait before establishing themselves as automatic choices.

The duo appeared as second-half substitutes in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Yeovil.

Lowe netted his maiden Football League goal just two minutes after his introduction, also opening his Pompey account.

Meanwhile, Kabamba replaced Kal Naismith in the 90th minute for his Fratton Park bow.

Cook is adamant the January arrivals from Hampton & Richmond are progressing at speed as they adjust to life on the south coast.

And he has high hopes for their future first-team impact.

He said: ‘Jamal and Nicke have settled in really well, they are both ready to make that step into the first-team.

‘Jamal has made it obviously more than Nicke, but it’s just timing and how much game time you give them.

‘Eventually it must become they want to be ever-present and that’s natural. My job, as manager, is to look after them all.

‘Jamal has done smashing, he takes information in really well and it has probably surprised me that he has taken in defensive responsibilities as well as he has.

‘When he first came to the club, all he was doing was scoring goals all the time. Now he is a little bit more conscious of his work beyond the ball.

‘Hopefully he can let the shackles go a little bit and we’ll maybe see a goal or two more from him, especially after Saturday.

‘Kyle Bennett is the perfect example of a lad who plays a position very well. He is an example to every midfielder of what you should do. The big thing for Kyle is to add a few more goals.

‘Jamal is a good player who takes in information really, really well.’

While Lowe netted the third goal in Saturday’s victory over the Glovers, Kabamba continues to impress for the reserves.

The striker has scored in each of his five appearances for Mikey Harris’ side since his switch to Fratton Park from the non-league game.

The latest arrived in the 2-0 success over Colchester under-23s earlier this month, a fixture in which Lowe also registered.

That result has set Pompey up with a semi-final Premier League Cup fixture at Swansea between April 28 and May 1.

And Cook can see ongoing improvements in the close friends.

He added: ‘You’re playing for Portsmouth after a meteoric rise.

‘With all due respect to Havant and other stadiums, suddenly your surroundings are a lot different.

‘Once that feeling becomes normal, then they will score goals, without any doubt.’