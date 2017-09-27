Pompey boss: Big Pitman signing paying dividends

Have your say

Brett Pitman took his league goal tally to eight in 10 matches.

And Kenny Jackett was quick to sing the praises of striker who has proven such a prolific capture for Pompey.

The Blues skipper struck twice in the final 13 minutes of last night’s 3-0 triumph over Bristol Rovers.

The hosts had been leading 1-0 through Oli Hawkins’ maiden goal for the club on 42 minutes.

Yet it wasn’t until Pitman pounced for the match to be put out of the Pirates’ reach in a tight encounter which required some gutsy home defending.

His first goal was a header from Matty Kennedy’s pinpoint cross from the left on 77 minutes.

While the second involved brilliantly outwitting Tom Lockyer before slotting home a right-foot finish.

The goals continue to flow for Pitman, who has been in irresistible form since switching from Ipswich Town.

And Jackett cannot fail to be impressed with the ongoing contribution of the man he installed as Blues captain.

The Blues boss said: ‘They were two excellent goals from Brett, key ones as well.

‘His second – and our third – was class, while there was a decisive header when the game was still in the balance at 1-0 up.

‘The only targets we have set him is to be a good captain and to be a good player.

‘He has a very good goal-scoring record wherever he has been – and I don’t think it is going to be any different here.

‘I was a big move for us to get him, the fact he is a south-coast lad helps.

‘He has a feeling for the club and I think that shows in his play.’

Pitman scored four times in 22 appearances for Ipswich last season in the Championship.