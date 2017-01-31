Pompey boss ‘can rely’ on new striker

Paul Cook has revealed his delight at signing Eoin Doyle.

The Pompey boss has completed a loan deal until the end of the season for the Preston striker.

Cook worked with Doyle at Chesterfield and Sligo Rovers.

And he reckons he can rely on the Irishman to deliver the goods for the Blues.

Cook said: ‘Having worked with Eoin previously at two clubs, I am delighted with this signing.

‘He knows what I want as a manager and I know that I can rely on him to give 100 per cent on the pitch.

‘Eoin brings commitment and quality to our side and I’m sure he’ll be popular with all our supporters.

‘We’re extremely pleased with his signing and are very grateful to Preston for loaning him to us.’