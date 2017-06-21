Pompey boss confident of backroom resolution

Kenny Jackett is confident his backroom set-up will be largely decided in time for Pompey’s pre-season kick off.

The Blues’ new boss is in the process of assembling his team off the field amid anticipated departures.

Paul Cook has taken assistant Leam Richardson to Wigan, while first-team physios Nick Meace and Andy Proctor are in the process of following.

However, it is understood coaches John Keeley and Robbie Blake have indicated a wish to remain at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, there is the issue over the ongoing presence of head of recruitment Neil Howarth.

So far, Joe Gallen has been the sole backroom addition announced by Pompey during the post-Cook era.

Yet Jackett is anticipating his staff situation becoming clearer in time for the June 29 return to training.

He said: ‘With the backroom there is some work to be done, but no announcement as of yet.

‘I can’t really give you any clues because people are away on holiday and there is the situation with Wigan.

‘We know where we have to get to and know the position we want to fill – and there’s work going on behind it.

‘We won’t be short of staff and it won’t be a problem. We are confident we will be organised when we start training next week and when we start playing.

‘There is a bit to do as regards the staff, but there is the situation where people are on holiday that we have to respect that.

‘I am relaxed, work is going on behind the scenes, but we are not in a position to announce anything.’

Pompey’s pre-season begins on Thursday, June 29, with their opening friendly 48 hours later at Salisbury.

In total, there are six summer fixtures.