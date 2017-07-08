Pompey boss delighted with friendly win against Hawks

Kenny Jackett was pleased with a perfect afternoon’s preparation ahead of the new season.

The Pompey boss felt the 6-0 pre-season win at the Hawks was the perfect exercise in gearing up for the new campaign for his team.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues grabbed a string of goals to boost their confidence and were worked hard for 90 minutes by Lee Bradbury’s men.

Jackett said: ‘It was a good pre-season workout.

‘It was good to see so many supporters and a good turnout at a local game.

‘The players played with enthusiasm and it helps us on our way to the season.

‘In terms of performance, it’s a step in the right direction.

‘But we work hard in July to make sure we’re successful in August.’