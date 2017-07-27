Pompey boss delivers promise over brand of football

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has outlined a desire to deliver an expansive game to Pompey fans.

And the Blues boss highlighted the importance of new goalkeeper Luke McGee in that process.

But Jackett warned there has to be the right balance in picking when to pass or opt for a safety-first option.

The signs have been promising in pre-season over the brand of football the new manager is stamping on his team.

There has been a desire to use both the keeper and defenders to bring the ball out from the back.

Jackett believes McGee is adept at using his feet for distribution.

But over-playing is something the Pompey boss wants to guard against.

Jackett said: ‘We want to play out.

‘In terms of playing, maybe playing out from the back all of the time isn’t possible.

‘I think at times it risky, but if it’s at all possible yes that’s what we want to do.

‘We want to play and we want to pass through the units definitely.

‘We want to do that from the keeper, who is comfortable with the ball.

‘So you are going to need a keeper with a good level of distribution and selection – that’s important.’

Getting the balance right over entertaining with Pompey’s style of play has been an area for Jackett to examine across pre-season.

With the high-tempo nature of the English game, there is never likely to be too much time on the ball.

Jackett knows players are always likely to be pressed high up the pitch.

The Pompey boss believes his troops need to be afforded options over how to build from the back.

Then it’s about educating the players to make the correct choices.

‘I don’t think you should overdo it and take risks,’ Jackett added.

‘You don’t want to be taking too many risks in and around your own box.

‘British football is traditionally renowned for the way sides close you down.

‘So it’s not something you can do all of the time in any league, but the right ball at the right time is something you can do.

‘As a coach, not just for the keeper but everyone, you need to be coaching the right message.

‘You need to be coaching time with the right options, one with a short pass and a long pass.

‘Then it’s about the players choosing the right ball at the right time.’

– JORDAN CROSS