Pompey boss disappointed not to get victory

Kenny Jackett was disappointed Pompey didn’t hold on to victory over Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

Elijah Adebayo’s goal eight minutes from time secured the visitors a 3-3 draw at Fratton Park in front of a 1,520 crowd.

In a second half which sprang into life, Jamal Lowe struck twice and Kal Naismith also netted to hand the Blues a 3-2 advantage.

Then Adebayo pounced, while Fulham won the penalty shoot-out for a bonus point on a night Jackett felt Pompey deserved more.

He said: ‘It was a very entertaining game, we got on top in the second period and I was expecting us to win it really.

‘Fair play to Fulham, they got it back to 3-3 when I couldn’t really see them getting back into the game.

‘We had made some adjustments at half-time and used the full width, particularly with Jamal Lowe, and then both the widemen got on the scoresheet and I was very pleased with that.

‘However, I was disappointed with the goals we gave away in a period we were quite strong and I was looking for us to go and win the game. We were very strong in that second half.

‘There were some poor goals against us in a period where we were in control, while their goalkeeper made the saves in the penalty shoot-out and ours hasn’t, which got them the added point in this competition.’