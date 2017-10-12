Pompey boss distances himself from Wales job

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has distanced himself from becoming Wales’ next boss.

And he insisted his focus continues on club management with Pompey.

Wales boss Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman may remain in charge of the Welsh national side, despite their failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

But the bookies have already drawn up a list of potential replacements.

According to BetVictor, Jackett is regarded as second favourite at 5/1 – with Ryan Giggs (9/2) leading the way.

Also quoted are Tony Pulis, Mark Hughes, Craig Bellamy, Brian Flynn, Harry Redknapp and Kit Symons.

Jackett was unaware of his prominence among the early runners in the eyes of the bookies.

And the Blues boss admitted the role had not been in his thoughts.

He said: ‘I wasn’t aware of that, I think Chris will probably stay, won’t he?

‘He’s done a great job and been very unlucky not to qualify and got the side very competitive.

‘I would think he probably produced the best tournament in Wales’ history at the Euros.

‘It’s not my job to discuss Chris Coleman’s future, but he has done a very, very good job for the country.

‘International management is not something I have particularly thought about to be honest with you, but we will see.

‘Really, club management for Portsmouth is my thinking.

‘The international stage is an interesting one. Club management is great, while international management is slightly different – and the format has changed in terms of being able to qualify, making it easier for the smaller nations getting in.

‘It has been opened up so that more countries can qualify, they have more chance, which is a good thing.’

– NEIL ALLEN