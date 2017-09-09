Pompey boss ditches wing-backs at Wimbledon

Have your say

Damien McCrory was handed his debut as Pompey ditched their wing-backs.

The on-loan left-back was brought into the side for today's trip to AFC Wimbledon as Kenny Jackett made three changes.

He replaced Brandon Haunstrup as the Blues reverted to a flat back four.

With Jack Whatmough out following a knee operation, Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke served as the central-defensive pair, while Nathan Thompson was named at right-back.

For Thompson it was a full Pompey debut, named ahead of Gareth Evans, who didn't make the squad despite his return from suspension.

There was also a Blues starting bow for Matty Kennedy, in for Conor Chaplin, as Jackett employed what pre-kick off appears to be a 4-2-3-1.

Elsewhere, Kyle Bennett returned to the squad and was on the bench, along with fit-again Drew Talbot.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, McCrory, May, O’Keefe, Lowe, Pitman, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Talbot, Close, Donohue, Bennett, Naismith, Chaplin.