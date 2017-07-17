Pompey boss encouraged by twin strikers

Kenny Jackett is banking on Brett Pitman thriving in a two-pronged Pompey strikeforce.

The Blues’ latest recruit was handed a starting spot and the captaincy for Saturday’s trip to Bognor.

He responded with both goals in a 2-0 victory at Nyewood Lane in front of an estimated 1,800 crowd.

Pitman operated just behind Conor Chaplin in a 4-4-1-1, with the pair linking up for the opening goal on five minutes.

It was a double act which remained intact for the full 90 minutes, with Jackett declining to make substitutions.

And the Pompey boss was encouraged with the striking duo’s maiden outing together.

Jackett said: ‘I feel Brett is a very good goalscorer and I am confident, in terms of the front positions, whichever system I decide to play we have threat.

‘Obviously I think he can do well for us but also help some other players around him.

‘I am pleased with the addition of Brett, through his leadership and his quality.

‘Forwards get judged on goals and having that ability to finish the chance when it comes is a big one.

‘Brett started behind Conor (in the side) but I am not one of those who thinks formation is the most important thing, it’s about the combination of players.

‘4-4-1-1 is the system but if you play wingers in the wide positions, which I do, it is very similar to the 4-2-3-1.

‘It was a 4-2-3-1 formation last season and it is that at the moment for us. We just put a striker in that three rather than a midfielder.

‘We have Conor and we have Kal Naismith with very good goalscoring records.

‘I’m looking behind that to the likes of Curtis Main, Nicke Kabamba and Jamal Lowe to say “come on then, where are the goals coming from?”.’