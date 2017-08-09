Pompey boss encouraged despite Cardiff defeat

Have your say

BLUES boss Kenny Jackett spoke of his pride after a gutsy Cardiff City Stadium scrap.

Pompey were last night knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage by the Championship hosts.

Yet it took Cardiff until the 112th minute to secure the goal which would ultimately defeat the stubborn visitors.

Pompey had even taken a 32nd-minute lead when Sean Morrison put Kal Naismith’s cross through his own net.

In the end, Neil Warnock’s side ran out 2-1 winners after extra time having finally overcoming the belligerent opposition who defied their League One status.

The travelling faithful applauded their team’s heartening performance against the higher division opposition, irrespective of defeat.

And Jackett shared similar emotions.

He was pleased with the way his played, with some good composure on the ball and lots of determination.

The home side certainly were made to work very hard for their victory.

The Blues boss also felt Cardiff’s substitutes had the decisive impact.

He said: ‘We did show at times some very good football and gave Cardiff some problems.

‘Then when they got on top of us we showed out-and-out heart and commitment and good defending round our own box.

‘In the end, particularly from the bench, Cardiff just had a little bit too much for us.

‘Yet in possession we showed some quality, out of possession we showed some doggedness and some heart.

‘In the end it was a fair result, Cardiff probably had a bit too much power for us, but we stuck at it.

‘Their substitutes were incisive and we just couldn’t stop that tide.

‘You cannot use tiredness as an excuse really, we wanted to keep going, we wanted to try to go there and win and it wasn’t the case.

‘But we ran them close.’

Pompey were particularly impressive during the opening 45 minutes and deserved their half-time lead.

However, the introduction of ex-Blues loanee Nathaniel Mendez-Laing pepped up the hosts.

The visitors had to dig in at times, certainly during extra-time they were questioned defensively – and responded excellently.

However, former Fratton Park right-back Greg Halford netted the winner for the Bluebirds.

Jackett added: ‘That is what we aspire to be, being tough to break down and being hard to score against and also fluent in possession, that’s our aim.

‘At times you can see in both sides of the game working towards that.

‘We are always looking to do well.

‘And if we can continue to do that then it can turn into a good season for us.

‘It’s early, but we are working towards what we want to create.’