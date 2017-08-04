Pompey boss: Fratton aim is to play attacking, winning football

Kenny Jackett has pledged to entertain as he limbers up for his Fratton faithful unveiling.

The League One campaign kicks off tomorrow, with Pompey handed a home clash with Rochdale.

Our aim is to play attacking football, to play winning football Kenny Jackett

For Jackett, it represents a first competitive fixture as Blues boss – and a sell-out home crowd will be in attendance.

It will also mark Michael Eisner’s introduction as owner, following yesterday’s completion of a £5.67m deal.

More than 14,500 season tickets have been snapped up for the return to League One, prompting a reduction in the availability of match-day seats.

Certainly last year’s Fratton Park average of 16,823 could be challenged as the club seeks to maintain its heartening momentum.

Jackett admits it is essential Pompey’s followers are connected with and kept entertained during his regime.

And he has vowed that ambition will be implemented from tomorrow.

He said: ‘The season-ticket sales are very impressive and our home form is going to be a big thing.

‘If you want to be successful – which we do – having a good home record, making sure the crowd can get behind you and that they are encouraged by what they see on the pitch are very important things.

‘More than 14,500 season tickets sold is terrific for us, we see that level of interest and want to make sure we put on the right type of performances which get the fans working as the 12th man.

‘Our aim is to play attacking football, to play winning football.

‘That level of support hasn’t been surprising because it’s the reason I’m here. This is a great club with fantastic potential and is well supported.

‘We know the capabilities Portsmouth have and we must get things right on the pitch – as well as ensuring they are behind the scenes.

‘That amount of support is very, very encouraging, I’m sure the new season is an exciting time for everyone.

‘There’s a good chance for us to keep the momentum going from last year and something we’ll try to do through August and September.’

Of course, Jackett had a taste of Fratton Park in last month’s Bournemouth friendly.

A crowd of 7,182 were present for the Cherries’ 2-1 victory, although the North and South stands were closed.

In terms of competitive action, his last trip to Frogmore Road as a manager was while in charge of Millwall in April 2012.

On that occasion, the on-loan Harry Kane netted the only goal of the Championship match against Michael Appleton’s side.

Yet while Jackett strives for positive home performances, he has ruled out adopting an alternative style on their travels.

He added: ‘We will not necessarily play differently away from home.

‘I don’t think you can vary it that much, you have to set out to win, whether you are home or away, and that is the main thing. It’s how you win and how you work it out.

‘I don’t think there will be a great difference in terms of tactics home or away, I think working out a way to win is number one.’