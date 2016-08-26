Pompey boss handed two-match touchline ban

Pompey manager Paul Cook has been hit with a two-match touchline ban, following an FA charge of misconduct.

The Blues boss has also been fined £1,500 after admitting to a breach of FA Rule E3 for behaviour amounting to improper conduct in the 2-0 League Two defeat at Morecambe earlier this month.

The visitors found themselves 2-0 down at half-time following goals from Ryan Edwards and Tom Barkhuizen and despite a spirited second-half display were unable to find a way back into the game.

Cook’s ban will start at Exeter tomorrow.