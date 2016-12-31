Pompey boss happy Glovers game got green light

Paul Cook peered through the Yeovil fog and insisted: I am happy with a point.

The Blues were last night held to a stalemate by the Glovers after weather conditions threatened the postponement of a largely forgettable League Two encounter before a ball had even been kicked.

Referee Chris Sarginson spoke to both Cook and home manager Darren Way in the hours leading up to kick-off after inspecting the Huish Park pitch amid diminishing visibility.

But with the hosts keen to get the game under way and Cook happy to back Sarginson’s judgment, the fixture was given the go-ahead.

‘You couldn’t really see what was going on and that’s the truth,’ said the Pompey manager.

‘It was what it was. It was a difficult game for everyone but we are pleased to pick up a point.

‘The referee wasn’t saying a lot – I just left him to get on with it. It was his decision.

‘There would have been a case (for postponement) but I am pleased the game went ahead.

‘I don’t like fixture pile-ups.’

Cook insisted a draw was a fair result on a difficult night as Pompey closed the gap on the top three to four points.

He added: ‘It was a difficult night for football, supporters for both teams would say that.

‘But it was a good, competitive game with two teams who had a good go at each other and a 0-0 scoreline was probably fair.

‘If we had lost we would be bitterly disappointed and I think Yeovil would have felt the same.’

– JEFF MARSHMAN