Pompey boss happy to enter enemy territory to watch beloved Liverpool

A venture deep into enemy territory, a little stick and a subsequent EFL Cup semi-final defeat.

But Paul Cook insists Southampton supporters could never prevent him following his beloved Liverpool.

Pompey’s boss occupied a St Mary’s box for the first-leg encounter on Wednesday night.

A first-half goal from Nathan Redmond condemned Jurgen Klopp’s side to defeat – and disappointment for Cook.

Irrespective of his Blues duties, the manager is a massive Liverpool fan and was present in Istanbul when they triumphed in the memorable 2005 Champions League final over AC Milan.

Certainly a fixture at the home of Pompey’s fierce rivals was not going to deter his presence.

He said: ‘I was in a box at St Mary’s, although was still recognised and had some comments, why wouldn’t they!

‘I stayed there until 11pm and enjoyed the night, it was great, except for Liverpool’s performance, but there you go.

‘You get a bit of stick and stuff going there, I am alright with that. I think everyone can work out there is banter and stick, that’s football, you are fan.

‘I always enjoy watching Liverpool when I can.

‘Obviously, I don’t watch them anywhere near as much as I used to but it’s great to see us doing well. I will always watch them, I have followed Liverpool home and away for many, many years.

‘I remember debating how boring Gerard Houllier was, I remember debating when Rafa Benitez let Xabi Alonso leave. Has he lost the plot?

‘How didn’t we win the Premier League with Mascherano, Alonso, Torres and Gerrard?

‘It’s footy and I love healthy debates.

‘But when you are a manager you have to back away from it.

‘During the game, Southampton had the better chances and were counter-attacking Liverpool all the time, it was similar to our matches where you give the ball away cheaply and get hurt.

‘It was like our Doncaster game with the team at home happy to sit off us and let us make mistakes – and we succumbed to it.

‘I reckon we’ll win the second leg at Anfield, though, don’t you?

‘Otherwise, Klopp may get some stick!’

Southampton travel to Anfield on Wednesday, January 25, for the second leg of the semi-final tie.