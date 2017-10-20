Pompey boss has confidence in defender’s ability

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has every confidence in Pompey youngster Brandon Haunstrup.

The Pompey boss was set to turn to the academy product for tomorrow’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, following Dion Donohue’s sending off at Doncaster on Tuesday night.

With Damien McCrory still recovering from a knee operation, Haunstrup looked most likely to fill the left-back slot for the visit to Ewood Park.

But those plans look to be on hold now after the Blues successfully appealed Donohue’s straight red for a kick in Rovers substitute Niall Mason.

If he does miss out, Haunstrup will no doubt be among the substitute for the League One game.

But Jackett explained he would have no hesitation turning to the defender, if he felt is was necessary.

He said: ‘The reason you have a youth policy is to produce players for the first team.

‘So he has to be ready. Having said that, he is.

‘He’s had enough experience and he’s old enough, big enough and strong enough to do it.

‘I have every confidence in Brandon Haunstrup, whenever his next chance comes.

‘So hopefully now the run he had at the start of the year and the two other appearances he had recently will be good for him.

‘Hopefully, when he’s called upon he has to use that to good effect and improve.

‘I think he’s capable of that.

‘I felt at Gillingham he helped us to do well. He came on and helped us to get the clean sheet.

‘The Tuesday night against Crawley his man got a goal running off the right wing.

‘There was one challenge which was possibly a penalty as well, if I’m honest.

‘But he bombed forward quite well. Yes, bomb forward, but you’ve got to realise you’re a defender first.

‘You need to come on, concentrate and contribute to the state of play at the time.

‘Both of those games were defensive situations, because we’re in front.

‘He can do that, though.’