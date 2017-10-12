Pompey boss has eyes on non-league hot shots

Have your say

POMPEY have their eyes on Bruno Andrade.

And Dagenham & Redbridge marksman Corey Whitely is on Kenny Jackett’s radar, too, after some explosive National League scoring form.

Jackett has told how he’s on the lookout for non-league rough diamonds to polish into gems at Fratton Park.

Boreham Wood’s Andrade and Whitely have both bagged eight goals this season to lead the goals charts in their division.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Andrade, who started his career with QPR.

Jackett has yet to see the Portuguese, 24, in action but is keeping tabs on his and Whitely’s progress.

He said: ‘Bruno Andrade is a player scoring goals in the Conference. We haven’t had any contact but we do know the player.

‘Boreham Wood is right where I live. He’s scored some goals, but I haven’t seem him play myself yet.

‘So there’s the boy at Boreham Wood and the lad at Dagenham. There’s Whitely and Andrade who are the two top scorers in the league.

‘If we didn’t know that we wouldn’t be doing our jobs.’

Jackett has already taken Oli Hawkins from non-league football when signing the striker from Dagenham & Redbridge. The Pompey boss feels there’s an art to landing the kind of player who can step up from that level.

He added: Someone can say a level is poor when they’re watching non-league or under-23 football.

‘They can say the level is poor, but you’re not watching the level – you’re watching that one person.

‘The big thing is working out and picturing them in League One for Portsmouth. ‘That’s the art of it.

‘You do that off a base of his personality, ability and experience as well. A lot of it is background work – and a thing of common sense.’