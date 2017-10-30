Pompey boss in a world of his own when it comes to statistics

Have your say

The statistics show Pompey must improve their shots-to-goals ratio if they are to challenge for a League One play-off spot.

But Kenny Jackett doesn’t take the figures at face value.

The Blues boss uses his own methods of analysis to conjure up statistics – both on his own team and the opposition.

From the statistics The News compiled, Pompey’s shots-to-goals-scored ratio this term is one in every 10 (10 per cent).

Their troubles in final third were laid bare in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Bradford.

The Blues had 17 shots at the Bantams’ goal – yet only three were on target, leaving them with just 19 goals from 16 league matches to date this season.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s shots-on-target ratio to every effort recorded this term currently sits at three in every 10 (29 per cent).

That puts the Blues behind leaders Shrewsbury and sixth-place Rotherham, who occupy the final play-off position, in both categories.

However, Jackett feels the statistics can be misleading and lifted the lid on his own theory.

He said: ‘In terms of the stats, it might be quite close and one I wouldn’t necessarily take too much credence out of.

‘That’s because of the variability of one game to the next and different people’s perception.

‘I do my own set of statistics from all of our games – because it’s me that does it, I’m consistent from one game to the next and from the opposition to us.

‘One aspect of it is when you count a shot and when don’t you.

‘I don’t count blocked shots. If you can’t get away from a defender then it’s good defending.

‘You need a shot to get through to the goalkeeper.

‘If you have a shot and it gets blocked on the line, I will count that.

‘I’ll sit down after a game and write them out long-hand.

‘At times I’ve got an analyst to do it, but I generally prefer doing it myself because I can be consistent.’

Shrewsbury and Rotherham both boast a 14-per-cent shots-to-goals-scored rate.

The Millers – who defeated the Blues 1-0 at Fratton Park this term – have also ensured 48 per cent of their efforts have been on target.

On a positive note, basement-side Plymouth convert just eight per cent of their shots into goals.

From his own statistics, Jackett believes his side’s conversion rate is about average.

‘I think that number is sometimes people’s perception,’ added Jackett.

‘I do believe in a certain set of statistics. As long as you’re consistent with it, you can see a pattern.

‘It works out around one in every eight-to-10 shots.

‘They usually say eight-to-12 shots, but I think it is eight, nine of 10.

‘Eight to 12 would be the wider perception.

‘I have heard managers say they’ve had X amount of shots but the goalkeeper has dropped his cap on it.

‘The same you can say for possession. If you’re 1-0 down and keeping it in your own half, it’s good for your opponent.’