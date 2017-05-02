Pompey boss in manager-of-the-month frame

Paul Cook has been shortlisted as League Two manager of the month.

The Blues boss led his team to 16 points from six unbeaten matches in April as Pompey clinched a return to League One.

In addition, they remain in contention to take the League Two title heading to this weekend’s final round of fixtures.

However, he faces stiff competition from Mike Flynn, who has steered Newport County to what could be improbable safety.

A return of four wins in six matches has lifted the Exiles from the foot of the table to two points clear of the drop zone with one fixture remaining.

Also on the shortlist are Nathan Jones (Luton) and Keith Curle (Carlisle).

Luton collected 14 points last month to seal a play-off spot, while Cumbrians boss Curle took nine points.

The winner will be announced later this week.