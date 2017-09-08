Pompey boss: Kennedy can provide ammunition for strikers

Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Matty Kennedy will increase the number of chances Pompey create.

The Scot completed a deadline-day loan switch from Cardiff to bolster the Blues’ attacking options.

Kennedy made his Pompey bow in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Rotherham.

After scrapping a wing-back system, Jackett switched to a conventional 4-4-2 formation with Kennedy operating in a left-wing role.

The former Everton man impressed and created a number of chances after the restart.

Jackett was pleased with the performance of his season-long loan signing and reckons Kennedy can be influential to Pompey’s attacking play.

The Blues boss said: ‘Matty Kennedy produced a lot of quality balls but we just didn’t get on the end of them.

‘You need people in those areas to produce a high amount of assists and goals and he’s been working on set-pieces.

‘That’s what wingers get judged on.

‘Work-rate of the team is important but that should be a standard.

‘After that, there has to be a production of goals and chances coming from that area and Kennedy gave us that.

‘Somehow you need work out a way of creating chances.

‘Oliver Hawkins gives us a complement to Brett Pitman and Chaplin, who have been the ones who have taken the eye.’

Although Pompey had won just one League One game before yesterday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, Jackett insists his side are not far away from clicking.

He added: ‘It’s a group forming, definitely.

‘Are we happy with where we are? No.

‘Do we think the gap we have got to make up is massive? I don’t think so.

‘We want to be doing better and are looking to improve.

‘The gap is not a big one but a vital one we want to overcome.’