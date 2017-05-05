Pompey boss lands managerial honour

PAUL COOK has been named League Two’s manager of the month for April.

The Pompey boss has received the recognition after an outstanding month from his team.

The Blues delivered five wins and a draw from their six fixtures last month as their flying form continued.

And promotion was memorably sealed with victory at a Notts County side unbeaten at Meadow Lane in 2017.

Cook beat Carlisle’s Keith Curle, Newport County’s Mike Flynn and Luton’s Nathan Jones to the monthly award.

He felt Flynn deserved the gong for keeping the Exiles in the survival fight.

Cook said: ‘Should the Portsmouth manager win the award or should it be Mike Flynn at Newport?

‘For me, it’s been a lot harder for Mike to win games than me here.

‘You have to factor in the bigger picture with things like this and all the other things managers have to go through.

‘Of course I’m delighted, but Fratton Park on Saturday will be a bigger reflection than any award.’