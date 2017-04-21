Pompey boss lauds departing McInnes

Paul Cook lauded the ‘fantastic’ bond shared with Pompey’s outgoing chairman.

Iain McInnes is to stand down at the season’s end after four years at the Fratton Park helm.

The decision has been taken irrespective of the outcome of ongoing takeover talks with Michael Eisner.

During his tenure, McInnes and the club board have overseen the Blues’ re-emergence as debt-free and self-sufficient.

There has also been success on the field, following Monday’s promotion to League One.

Cook has developed a close relationship with McInnes since arriving on the south coast in May 2015.

And he has paid tribute to the departing chairman.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘I have a fantastic relationship with the chairman, he has been absolutely unbelievable for me.

‘From when I joined the club right through to now, when I’ve needed him he has always been there.

‘I’m sure in the future – no matter what happens at the club – he will always be there.

‘Mind you, have you ever drank with our chairman? I wish we didn’t have such a good relationship! I would rather he just texted me!

‘He is so passionate about this club it is untrue.

‘So many people need to be thanked for that. The chairman has been lucky enough to be the figurehead and – like being a manager – it is an honour.

‘I think he has conducted himself really well, he loves this club, absolutely loves this city, and to get promoted for him on Monday was a very special moment for me.

‘To be fair to the board, I have never, ever felt pressure, that’s the truth.

‘I’ve felt pressure for myself. If you are a competitive person you don’t like getting beaten. If you want to be successful in something then you must drive people hard.

‘So when we’ve had defeats I have never, ever felt it could be my last game. The board have given me continuous support.

‘The pressure I put myself under is to deliver success – and now we’ve finally done it.’

Cook and McInnes took time out of the Meadow Lane celebrations to share a boardroom drink for a touching moment.

It’s a pledge the pair had made should the prized moment of promotion finally arrive.

Cook added: ‘It was madness, I’m not getting on all those shoulders like Burgess, that’s for players!

‘In moments like that it’s nice to sit down, relax and take it all in.

‘Myself and the chairman sneaked off and had a quiet couple of bottles of Corona – then the madness came to us quick enough!

‘I want the players to get all the attention and plaudits, they are the ones who make me look good.

‘If I didn’t have them I wouldn’t be here as manager now, I would be sacked!’