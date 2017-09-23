Pompey boss lauds key addition

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT highlighted a key appointment as his backroom team was confirmed.

The Pompey boss has made Bobby Bacic his head physiotherapist after arriving from Millwall.

Bacic is one of a host of new faces at the club and joins after nearly a decade at The Den.

Jackett views his position as one of critical importance to the Blues.

He said: ‘Bobby Bacic is here. I’ve worked with him before and he’s an experienced physio.

‘He was at Millwall for 10 years, Preston before that and QPR. He’s someone I know well who brings good experience to quite a young department.

‘It’s a key role. Injuries can hamper success. Injury prevention is a big thing. You have to feel you’re doing absolutely everything to prevent injuries.

‘They do come, I understand that, but the analysis, the work and the prevention is important.

‘Injury prevention is a massive thing for the squad. So head physio and head of sports science are not jobs you can underestimate.

‘You need someone who’s good, experienced and on your wavelength with training. That’s very important because nothing decimates a football club more than injuries.’

First-team physio Jack Hughes, head of sports science Jeff Lewis and sports therapist Steven Robinson are other new additions. Ben Spong and Will Harlow-Triggs have been appointed in academy positions.

Jackett added: ‘We have highly-qualified people, who are actually Portsmouth supporters.

They’re around it and they help the club.

‘I do see that as a positive here. There are a lot of people who want to help the club. We are lucky to have that.’