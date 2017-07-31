Pompey boss lifts lid on Eisner meeting

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT glimpsed an exciting future for Pompey after meeting the club’s owners-in-waiting.

The Blues boss has spoken of the impressive credentials of Michael Eisner after meeting the American billionaire for the first time.

Eisner’s Tornante group are closing in on their £5.67m takeover, although it’s not certain to be completed this week.

The former Walt Disney CEO held far-reaching talks with Jackett over the weekend, with more discussions scheduled ahead of Saturday’s League One opener with Rochdale.

Jackett said: ‘I’ve seen them (Eisner & Co) and I’ll see them again before the weekend.

‘It was good to talk to, plan and meet with the new people.

‘We’re a few weeks away from finally completing but I’m sure we’ll get there.

‘They’re over to step in and continue the progress of Portsmouth. They’re excited and enthusiastic about that.

‘They’re aware of their responsibility and want to keep the club progressing.

‘We’ve discussed every aspect of the club. That’s from the first team and the first game against Rochdale right through to facilities, staffing levels, the main ground, which is obviously a big one, and the training ground.

‘It’s all considered and they want to take the club on as a big picture. They want to improve the club consistently over time.

‘I’m encouraged by both their enthusiasm and knowledge.

‘All of the people involved are impressive and consistent. They’re working hard on improving the club in every aspect.

‘They’re very good on professional sport and the mentality of players.

‘They know about the dynamics of a successful sporting equation.

‘They are very enthusiastic about the future of Portsmouth – and that’s good to see as the new manager.’

Jackett explained he’s not expecting any changes to his working conditions in the short term, despite Eisner’s takeover being close.

That’s a scenario he’s comfortable over, with the Pompey boss valuing the steady growth he feels Eisner will bring.

‘Things will stay the same. There will not be a great deal of players either in or out,’ said Jackett.

‘That will be the case between now and the end of this window. I knew that right from the very start.

‘There will not be a big change (in budget). We’ve added some key players and we’re pleased with the players we’ve brought in.

‘The takeover will give us the stability the club needs. We’ve seen the ups and downs of Portsmouth and the troubles they’ve had.

‘It’s a club which needs stability and the owners coming in can look at improving, not just the first team, but every aspect of the club right the way through.

‘A consistent gradual improvement is where we want to be.’