Pompey boss likes early signs from new face

TAREIQ HOLMES-DENNIS has provided Pompey fans an insight into his promise.

But Kenny Jackett expects it to be a competitive battle between the new left-back and Brandon Haunstrup for a starting place this season.

Supporters were given a promising first glimpse of Enda Stevens’ successor in Saturday’s pre-season success at the Hawks.

Holmes-Dennis was handed a 45-minute outing following his arrival on a season-long loan from Huddersfield last week.

There was plenty of positive play from the 21-year-old in a busy performance down the left flank.

Holmes-Dennis set up Conor Chaplin’s opening goal in his hat-trick and provided a supply of ammunition for his team-mates.

Jackett explained he will look to build up the former Charlton man’s minutes at Bognor on Saturday.

He said: ‘It was always the plan for Tareiq to play 45 minutes (on Saturday).

‘It was a good chance for the supporters to have a look at him.

‘He only came to us in the middle of last week.

‘So I didn’t want to risk him for any longer.

‘He’s still got some work to over a few days in moving down here from Huddersfield.

‘But he’s certainly made a bright start for us here.

‘He’ll be ready for the game at Bognor on Saturday.’

Holmes-Dennis will be the favourite to start the opening League One game of the season against Rochdale in the left-back role.

But Jackett underlined he sees Haunstrup pushing his new team-mate hard for a place in the starting XI.

The Pompey boss has been impressed with the Waterlooville player’s application since returning for pre-season training.

Jackett said: ‘There’s Brandon Haunstrup who’s had a good pre-season and we shouldn’t forget as well.

‘I feel those two are going to compete well for that position this season.’