Pompey boss: No complacency for Cobblers trip

Kenny Jackett has warned against complacency as Pompey strive to secure successive away victories.

The Blues tonight head to Northampton (7.45pm) seeking to build on Saturday’s 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

That represented the first triumph on their travels this season.

Brett Pitman and Conor Chaplin were the scorers and, with Oliver Hawkins out, are expected to be in the starting line-up at Sixfields.

Jackett is beginning to manoeuvre the squad he inherited into a position he is happy with.

It’s a process driven by the deadline-day arrivals of four players – all of which started at Kingsmeadow.

Now he’s looking to use that encouraging result as a springboard.

And the next obstacle are Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

Jackett said: ‘It is a work in progress, it always has to be.

‘You always have to set fresh targets, try to improve in certain areas. It was a good win on Saturday, we should take the confidence out of it and so should the supporters.

‘There can’t be complacency, though. I’ve wanted to try to attack this week, attack this eight-day period with nine points available.

‘I want us to get as many as we can and come out of the Fleetwood game (on Saturday) with an air of optimism.

‘Northampton had a great win this weekend and every opponent should be respected.

‘For us, Wimbledon was a tough game on a tight pitch, with a great atmosphere, almost like a cup tie. We stood up when we needed to and I felt showed, as the game went on, some quality as well.

‘You need to be able to do both – be able to battle and able to play – if you want to be a successful side near the top of the division.’