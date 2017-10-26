Pompey boss: No lasting damage to McGee

Pompey believe there is no lasting damage to Luke McGee.

The keeper returned to training today following a problem in his left foot which flared up during the defeat at Blackburn.

McGee had been sent for a scan at the start of the week, while the complaint forced him to sit out training.

However, it turns out the injury is fatigue-related and he will be able to face Bradford at Fratton Park on Saturday.

It comes as a relief to the Blues, who had drawn up a contingency plan of either fielding rookie Alex Bass or recruiting a loanee should bad news emerge from the scan.

Kenny Jackett said: ‘The scan didn’t show much, which is good. I think he will be fine.

‘It was in his left foot, he had a problem with his kicking muscle. Maybe that was due to a build up of games and a little bit of fatigue, not more than that really.

‘I don’t know if there was any alarm from us because even after the Blackburn game we felt that although he may have struggled to play a Tuesday match, by the Saturday he would be okay.

‘People picked up on it (McGee’s limping) but you have to see where things are first – and that was it.

‘You check it out anyway to make sure you are not pushing somebody forward who has a problem inside, but that wasn’t the case.

‘Luke returned to training today and he seems okay.’

Meanwhile, Adam May and Damien McCrory were back in training today after injury.

However, the duo are not being considered for the clash with the Bantams.

Jackett added: ‘We will see with those two, but realistically they need a full week’s training.

‘Hopefully they will be okay for Luton.’