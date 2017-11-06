Pompey boss: No training plan change to rediscover goal touch

Kenny Jackett will not rip up his training plans as he strives to rediscover Pompey’s scoring touch.

It has been 405 minutes since Oli Hawkins registered the second of his two goals against MK Dons.

It also represents the last time a Blues player hit the back of the net.

Poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping have conspired to deny Pompey in their two most recent matches – both ending in 1-0 defeats.

The outcome has been four-straight defeats ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy (7.45pm).

Yet Jackett has dismissed the necessity for increasing shooting practice in training.

And he is adamant the goals will flow without the need to change match-day preparation.

He said: ‘There hasn’t necessarily been more focus on shooting in training.

‘You have to keep persevering. We are not suddenly doing lots more finishing because we do a lot of finishing anyway. We do a lot of work on the training ground and the players work and apply themselves very hard.

‘Organisation and set-pieces are something we work at very diligently, so we cannot necessarily change the focus or work harder on one area, we have to keep persevering and believing in ourselves.

‘I also think if we keep getting the amount of shots that we have we will score goals.

‘You can’t lose your confidence, you cannot change tack. We have to make sure we have enough pace and control going through the thirds and then when we get into those areas keep persevering, remain confident and the goals will come.’

Kal Naismith, Danny Rose, Gareth Evans and Adam May are set to be among those recalled to Pompey’s side for the trip to The Valley.

And Pompey’s ever-shortening injury list has provided Jackett with a welcome boost.

He added: ‘We have quite a lot of players back from injury now, which is good.

‘Everybody bar Damien McCrory and Jack Whatmough trained yesterday and that is good news for me as manager.

‘We have to make sure we work hard to keep everybody fit so we have good choices, create good competition at the right time and tonight will be one of those.

‘We need to give people the chance to see if they can do exactly what is needed, which is to turn Portsmouth into a winning team.’

– NEIL ALLEN