Pompey boss not worried by director of football talk

KENNY JACKETT is relaxed over talk of Pompey introducing a director of football.

The Blues’ new manager is confident he has a full picture of how he will be working after succeeding Paul Cook.

Cook left for Wigan at the end of last month, and was understood to be uncomfortable at the prospect of a change of structure at Fratton Park moving forward.

Jackett wouldn’t be drawn on whether a director of football would be brought in under prospective new owner Michael Eisner.

But the 55-year-old stressed he was satisfied with his working environment.

He said: ‘I’ve spoken to Mark (Catlin), the existing board and then to Michael (Eisner).

‘It’s been on the same page in terms of a system of working, where and how we work. It’s very clear.

‘It’s something I think I can add to and it will suit me.

‘I feel I can bring a lot to the club.

‘When you talk about assurances, you talk about what you can bring and where your strengths are.

‘I do feel Portsmouth is a club which can suit me and bring out my strengths.’

Jackett was involved in a number of days of talks with the club after Pompey made their move, following Cook’s exit.

He feels his existing knowledge of the Blues and the players has allowed him to come into the role with no surprises.

Jackett added: ‘I had talks and meetings most days (between Pompey’s approach and being appointed).

‘They were very important and gave me a chance to get the whole picture and get a rounded view of where Portsmouth have come from in recent years, where they are now and where they want to go.’

– JORDAN CROSS