Pompey boss praises team for bouncing back to secure victory

PAUL Cook praised the resolve of his side to put another promotion victory to bed.

Pompey’s 3-1 win over Yeovil came with second-half goals from Kal Naismith and Jamal Lowe.

That was after an Enda Stevens’ own goal cancelled out Gareth Evans’ first-half penalty.

Cook was pleased with the manner in which his men bounced back from the pain of the Glovers getting back into the game.

He said: ‘I’m delighted.

‘I thought we started the game very well and got the penalty, but then fell off it.

‘We started the second half better and created two or three chances quickly.

‘We went from the disappointment of conceding the goal to winning the game comfortably.

‘The players deserve great credit for the way they dealt with coming back from that equaliser. Long may that continue.’