Pompey boss relishing trip to Dons

Kenny Jackett is predicting a brilliant atmosphere for Pompey’s trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Blues travel to Kingsmeadow aiming to bounce back after Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Rotherham.

Only around 800 away tickets have been allocated by the Dons for the League One clash.Despite the small allocation, Jackett is relishing the game and believes Pompey can put on a good show.

He said: ‘There’s a degree of it being a derby game with Wimbledon not being too far away.

‘It is a very tight ground and we’ll take a number of fans and make a great atmosphere.

‘We want to put on a very good show. ‘