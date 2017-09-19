Pompey boss remains excited over midfielder’s progress

Kenny Jackett has praised the ‘class’ of Adam May.

And Pompey’s boss has backed the 19-year-old for an enticing future in the game.

The midfielder was left out of the Blues squad on Saturday following a run of eight successive starts.

Instead, Ben Close was handed an opportunity alongside Stuart O’Keefe in the engine room – and subsequently impressed in the 4-1 win over Fleetwood.

Jackett’s desire to give a breather to May would no doubt have prompted disappointment from the promising youngster.

Nonetheless, there remains a long-term plan in the ongoing development of the academy product.

And the Blues boss has high hopes for the one-time Sutton United loanee.

Jackett said: ‘I like Adam, I have a lot of time for him.

‘He’s got a lot of class, I feel.

‘Adam’s had a good run and will learn a lot from that. He’s put in some good performances and will only grow and build.

‘Adam May is only going to go one way – and that’s to just keep getting better.

‘At times, even within one game, you see a lot of very good highs and then sometimes some lows. You can get a misplaced pass and then suddenly a great volley against AFC Wimbledon from 30 yards and the keeper makes a great save.

‘That’s where it is. He is looking to eradicate the mistakes and capitalize on the very good things that he has done.

‘It is not always easy to put aside your mistakes, you need a good mentality and a tough mentality as a footballer. That is what playing is all about. Being in there at 19 years of age, there’s no better learning curve.

‘Adam’s a good player and has a good future.

‘This is early for him and we want to keep working with him to make him a top player for Portsmouth.’

May was initially presented with his maiden start under Jackett for the trip to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup, which finished in a 2-1 loss.

He remained a first-team regular until taken out of the side for last weekend’s Cod Army visit.

There was a glimpse of a potential change when Close replaced May in the 57th minute of the trip to Northampton last Tuesday night.

Close was subsequently handed a first league start since May 2016 – and is now the player to dislodge.

Regardless, May has caught the eye during his first-team run and is earmarked for a return when necessary.

And Pompey’s boss remains a big admirer of the teenager’s talents.

Jackett added: ‘I think Adam has a little bit of everything.

‘His range of passing is good, he can get a shot in, he’s a good runner, he’s around 6ft 2in and has pretty much everything going for him.

‘It’s up to him now to put everything together.

‘Right now we want to get to a really effective League One team, a winning team.

‘However, we get there and whatever we do, developing your own players has to be part of that, definitely.’