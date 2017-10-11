Pompey boss second favourite for Wales job

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has been made second favourite by the bookmakers to become next Wales manager.

Current Dragons boss Chris Coleman’s future is in doubt after Wales failed to qualify for the next year’s World Cup following Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland.

And the bookies believe Jackett is a strong candidate for the Dragons job if Coleman departs from his post.

Skybet and BetVictor have made the 55-year-old 5/1 second favourite behind Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

The Pompey boss is a former Wales international and his parents were born in the country. He also managed Swansea City between 2004 and 2007.

Jackett took the Fratton Park hot seat on June 2, succeeding Paul Cook.