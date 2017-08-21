Pompey boss: Talbot injury not as bad as first feared

Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Drew Talbot’s hamstring injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

The Blues boss explained his withdrawal on Saturday was a precautionary measure.

The right-back felt his hamstring in the first half against Walsall and was replaced Kyle Bennett.

The 31-year-old has been brought in from the cold by Jackett after falling out of favour under Paul Cook.

The opening-day win over Rochdale was the first game Talbot had started on a Saturday in nearly a year.

Jackett explained the player felt the problem and decided he needed to come off.

It was a decision which will hopefully prevent him from being out long term.

Jackett said: ‘It was a hamstring but I don’t think it was a particularly bad one.

‘He felt it pretty quickly so we decided to bring him off.

‘He wasn’t going to run it off and it wasn’t going to get any better.

‘Hamstring injuries don’t tend to be something you can just shake off.

‘Drew’s an experienced pro and knows when he has to come off.

‘Hopefully it will not be too bad.’