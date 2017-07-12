Pompey boss the appeal for new keeper

POMPEY’s new keeper highlighted the Kenny Jackett factor as key to his arrival.

Luke McGee will be the Blues’ No1 next season after signing on a three-year deal from Spurs.

New Pompey keeper Luke McGee

Pompey had been pursuing Brighton’s Christian Walton as a loan option for next term.

But they turned their attentions to McGee as that deal dragged on, with Jackett always a fan of the 21-year-old.

McGee admitted it was hard to leave Spurs after an 11-year association with the Londoners.

And he explained Jackett was a big factor in that decision.

McGee told portsmouthfc.co.uk: ‘I was out on loan last season and first met Kenny when I went back to Spurs.

‘He did such a good job at Wolves and Millwall, so of course that becomes a factor.

‘We started talking and he liked what I was about, while I was interested in what he had to say.

‘He did such a good job at Wolves and Millwall, so of course that becomes a factor. Everyone around him also has a great reputation.

‘Eleven years is a long time, so obviously I had to think about it, but it was the perfect time to move on and the perfect club to join.

‘It was an easy decision for me in the end, though, and now I just can’t wait to get going.

‘I’ve had a taste of League One, so hopefully I can come in, do well, keep us high up the table and help get the club back to where everyone wants to be.’