Pompey boss wants to excite supporters

KENNY JACKETT is out to give Pompey fans hope for the new season as he prepares to sample Fratton Park.

The Blues boss takes charge of his team on home soil for the first time since succeeding Paul Cook when Premier League Bournemouth visit tomorrow.

Jackett is looking forward to sampling the occasion against the powerful options Eddie Howe can call upon.

The likes of Jermain Defoe, Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake and Josh King could feature for the Cherries.

It’s a big step up from facing Wessex League opposition in Newport IOW on Tuesday night for Pompey.

Jackett is looking forward to seeing how his team fare going up against such strong opposition.

He said: ‘It’s a game I’m looking forward to – and my first game at Fratton Park!

‘Obviously, the Rochdale game is going to be bigger, but I’m still looking forward to the occasion.

‘I’m very appreciative of Eddie (Howe), Jason (Tindall) and Bournemouth coming down for the game.

‘They are going to bring a decent side down.

‘But we want to put on a decent show for our supporters and give them optimism for the season ahead.

‘There’s optimism, but it’s catching and living up to those expectations.

‘It’s taking responsibility to take the lead and then carry it into the season and the real key months of August and September.

‘We have to do everything we can to keep the momentum built up at the end of last season going.

‘It’s a big jump but one we’re looking to bridge.

‘It’s a great game for us and we’re really looking to rise to the challenge against Bournemouth.’

The Blues have dominated possession in their five warm-up games to date.

And they have smashed in 26 goals and conceded three in those fixtures.

Eight of those strikes came in the romp at Newport on Tuesday night, with Nicke Kabamba helping himself to five finishes at St George’s Park.

Bournemouth continue their preparations after opening their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over GD Estoril Praia last Saturday.

Howe’s men still have to face QPR, Valencia, Yeovil and Napoli, before they open their Premier League campaign at West Brom.

Jackett is prepared for his side to do more chasing of the ball than they’ve experienced so far in pre-season.

He added: ‘Bournemouth are a very good team. They are a strong side who’ve come through the leagues.

‘They have now gone into the Premier League and not struggled.

‘As a side and as a club they’re a very talented group.

‘We have to make sure that we have a plan in possession and a plan out of possession.

‘The transition from one to the other is a really big thing and reactive pressure is massive.

‘The higher you go the better teams, naturally, are at it.

‘It’s something we have to improve on, and it will be a key for us this weekend.’