Pompey boss warns red carded defender

Dion Donohue has been warned there must never be a second instance of his Pompey indiscipline.

The left-back has been hit with a three-match ban following his dismissal for violent conduct at Doncaster.

It should only happen once, that’s his one on Tuesday night – and he has to learn from that Kenny Jackett

Donohue’s 69th-minute kick at Niall Mason after the ball had gone was spotted by the Rovers bench as well as the fourth official.

The red card subsequently followed, ending what had been an encouraging spell for the Blues in attempts to complete a comeback.

Kenny Jackett’s side finished with a 2-1 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday night.

And the Blues boss will not tolerate a repeat of Donohue’s behaviour.

He said: ‘I didn’t really see it but I could see the reaction of everybody around and also his reaction afterwards – because he was very sheepish.

‘He knew he shouldn’t have done it, he knew straight away.

‘We can talk about the referee’s decision, we can talk about the fact their bench appealed for it but if you don’t kick out, if you don’t flick out at the opposition player, you don’t put yourself in that position and it’s something you learn from.

‘It should only happen once, that’s his one on Tuesday night – and he has to learn from that.

‘Maybe it’s just one of those things but he has to take the responsibility. He could have got away with it but you are always putting yourself in that position if you kick out like that.

‘No matter how slight it happens to be, you must take the responsibility.

‘No matter how frustrated you are, show some self control and it’s a situation where he has to learn from.

‘It should happen only once.’

