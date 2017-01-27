Pompey boss: We must focus on ourselves not in-form Exeter

Paul Cook shrugged off the threat of in-form Exeter and insisted: We must focus on ourselves.

The Grecians head to Fratton Park tomorrow boasting a nine-match unbeaten record, consisting of four consecutive victories.

That superb run has taken Paul Tisdale’s side to the brink of the play-off spots, following a dreadful start to the campaign.

The Blues have carried out their homework on Exeter and prepared accordingly.

However, Cook believes his side should concentrate on their own strengths on home territory rather than concern themselves with the visitors’ threat.

He said: ‘Exeter are a good side, they have played a couple of different ways against us so how they play tomorrow remains to be seen.

‘But I am not interested how they will come and play, it is all about us and what we do. We want to impose ourselves on teams in our pursuit to win the game.

‘What they do won’t affect how we play, although it might affect how we get hurt by them.

‘The most important thing at Fratton Park is us, no-one else.

‘We must get that crowd up and at it and ensure we start off on the front foot – like we did against Orient when we did enough to win a game in the opening 30 minutes.

‘We have studied the opposition in great detail and will come up with how we think we will win the game in relation to how they play in terms of formation.

‘Yet it is important how we play. We have to impose ourselves on the game, the rest of the stuff is irrelevant.

‘And if we show the same form we have in the first half of the season and improve a little, then the likelihood is we will get to an amount of points which will be difficult for other teams to beat.’