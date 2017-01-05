Pompey boss: We’re active in transfer window

Paul Cook has insisted Pompey are actively seeking transfer window recruits.

However, he does not believe any fresh arrivals are imminent.

The January window opened on Sunday, prompting a number of League Two clubs to straight away become involved in transfer activity.

The Blues themselves welcomed Jamal Lowe to Fratton Park, having reached agreement with the Hampton & Richmond striker in October.

Yet there remains room within the playing budget for Cook to capture additional signings should he wish.

The priority for Pompey’s boss is for a powerful centre forward to bolster his attacking options.

The hunt continues, though, with not even a week of the window expired and Pompey having the distraction of tonight’s visit to League Two leaders Doncaster.

But Cook has reiterated to the Fratton faithful that the Blues are working hard to bring new faces into Fratton Park.

And he remains eager to strengthen a promotion push which presently sees them four points off the automatic spots.

He said: ‘We are looking, we are out there, working away and doing our best.

‘We get great support from the people above us, we really do, so if we feel there is something out there we will look to get it done.

‘We are active at the minute, looking to do something and if it comes through great.

‘I am sure it will be very exciting for everyone.

‘If it doesn’t then we’ll bat on.’

Pompey tonight face Doncaster (7.45pm), who presently stand seven points ahead at the league’s summit.