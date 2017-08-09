Pompey boss wishes Gary Roberts well

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has wished Gary Roberts well for the future after succeeding in offloading the midfielder.

The 33-year-old had been made available for transfer as Pompey’s new boss attempted to create space within his playing squad.

However, yesterday an agreement was reached for Roberts to leave Fratton Park by mutual consent.

That exit was engineered through a settlement of the Pompey contract he signed in June 2015, which had under 12 months remaining.

Roberts had been training away from the squad, alongside fellow outcast Michael Smith.

Now, after 80 appearances and 20 goals, the League Two title winner will pursue his footballing career elsewhere.

Jackett said: ‘Gary made a really good contribution to this football club.

‘I join everybody else in thanking him for what he has done and wishing him all the best for the future.’

Roberts was a key figure of the Paul Cook regime, last term scoring vital goals against Carlisle, Hartlepool and Plymouth in the charge to the League Two title.

However, he featured only three times during pre-season, skippering the Blues in a friendly at Poole on his last outing.

In a statement, chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘I’d like to offer my sincere thanks to Gary – both on a personal level and on behalf of everyone at the club.

‘I hope he will forever be remembered for what he achieved at Pompey, especially last season when we went on that fantastic run to win the title.

‘His contribution over the past two years has been invaluable – he has been a fantastic player for this club.

‘We all wish him every success for the future.’

