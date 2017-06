Pompey have today broken through the 10,000 barrier for season-ticket sales.

The Fratton faithful are continuing to snap up seats ahead of the 2017-18 campaign which marks their League One return.

The League Two title winners now have Kenny Jackett at the helm, while the Michael Eisner takeover is nearing completion for what promises to be an intriguing season.

And season-ticket sales continue to thrive as the Blues progress towards last season’s tally of 12,400.