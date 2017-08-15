Pompey chief: Holmes-Dennis loan arrangement is standard

Have your say

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Mark Catlin is adamant Pompey have followed standard procedure in the loan deal for Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

And he insists the ‘cost prohibitive’ nature of insurance ensures it is rare for clubs to take that out for such agreements.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis Picture: Shaun Boggust

The Blues must continue paying the left-back’s wages, despite Holmes-Dennis being ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Under terms of the loan, Pompey are making a contribution towards his Huddersfield pay packet.

The defender will now return to the Premier League club as part of his rehabilitation following a knee operation on Monday.

He does so with the best wishes of Catlin and Blues supporters.

And Pompey’s chief executive has explained why the club are continuing to pay the 21-year-old’s wages.

Catlin said: ‘I have liaised with Huddersfield and at the forefront of our concern is Tareiq.

‘That is our absolute priority. Conversations will remain private, but our priority remains with Tareiq and his long-term football career.

‘When you sign a player on a season-long loan, that is the contract and both clubs are committed to honour that contract.

‘It is irrelevant whether the player is injured or not. That’s the deal.

‘It’s the same when we loan clubs players, such as Michael Smith to Northampton last season.

‘In addition, along with every other club, you are constantly reviewing insurance, but they are very cost prohibitive and can significantly eat into your player budget.

‘This is the nature of the business that we are in, it’s football, injuries happen.

‘They are standard football loan contracts.’