Pompey chief: No radical change to playing budget

Kenny Jackett’s playing budget will not be ‘radically changed’ by Tornante.

Andy Redman has reiterated Pompey will continue to be run on the sustainable model implemented since the club emerged from administration.

Tornante president Andy Redman. Picture: Joe Pepler

The current playing budget was set by the previous owners following promotion to League One, when Paul Cook was at the helm.

That has remained in place for his successor Jackett, irrespective of the early August confirmation of Tornante as new owners.

Subsequently, the busiest transfer deadline day in Pompey’s history saw four arrivals, with Oli Hawkins landed for an undisclosed fee.

But Tornante president and Blues board member Redman is adamant money will not be thrown at the playing squad.

I don’t think fans should expect a radical change in the playing budget, we are going to try to do this on a sustainable basis Andy Redman

He said: ‘The budget is a conversation that is always going on between Kenny, Mark (Catlin), Tony (Brown) and ourselves.

‘It’s hard to comment specifically on how we will deal with the budget, but we are not going to radically change it, unquestionably.

‘In general, I expect Kenny and Mark to operate within a very reasonable budget every year on a sustainable basis.

‘Therefore, it won’t radically change in the next year or two in League One.

‘All of our businesses operate that way. We would prefer not to deal with Pompey differently in a way that is totally reinventing what Tornante does.

‘Tornante likes to build stable companies and we like to improve upon them.

‘We largely focus on growing top line. If you grow top line it enables a lot of spending and investment and things like that.

‘But with every company we have ever invested in, the objective is to make it a sustainable business – because over a long-enough period of time, those are the businesses which succeed.’

While Pompey’s owners have ruled out overhauling Jackett’s playing budget, Redman intimated there are still ways it can be boosted.

The five-year deal the club signed with kit supplier Sondico in 2013 is scheduled to expire this summer.

In addition, the existing three-year agreement with main sponsor Jobsite is also up at the season’s end.

Redman added: ‘We are believers that if you find the opportunity then take it – and there are elements of the team’s budget that can be changed.

‘People are well aware of the kit deal and sponsorship.

‘These are things we are hoping to build upon that is already there, whether that is with existing partners or bringing in new partners.

‘Even our sponsors have the same expectations that we are going to improve over time and they might get more media value by simply being associated with a club on the rise over a long-enough period of time.

‘So it’s year-to-year, every year there is a new television deal which impacts it, international revenue impacts.

‘But I don’t think fans should expect a radical change in the playing budget, we are going to try and do this on a sustainable basis.’