Pompey close in on Spurs man

Pompey are closing in on Spurs keeper Luke McGee.

The Blues have turned their attention to the 21-year-old after becoming frustrated in their loan pursuit of Christian Walton.

Kenny Jackett is eager to swiftly finalise his new goalkeeper for the League One campaign.

And the fact McGee is now available in a permanent deal has proven to be a more attractive proposition than waiting for Brighton's Walton.

McGee made 45 appearances during a season-long loan spell at Peterborough last season, impressing in the process.

Now Pompey are seeking to bring him to the south coast, with Alex Bass currently the only senior keeper on the club's books.