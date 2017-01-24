Pompey closing in on Championship striker

Pompey are closing in on a move for Eoin Doyle.

It is understood the Preston striker has been identified as the player Paul Cook wants to inject more goals into his Blues side.

And Pompey are hopeful of tying up a loan deal before the week is out.

The 28-year-old has started just six Championship games since arriving at Deepdale in the summer from Cardiff.

The Blues can offer regular first-team football - also uniting Doyle with his former Chesterfield boss.

Under Cook, the Irishman netted 13 goals as the Spireites claimed the League Two title in 2013-14.

The following campaign he struck 25 times in 33 appearances to earn a February 2015 switch to the Bluebirds.

Cook has made it clear signing a new centre forward is his priority during the current transfer window.

Bolton have also been linked with Doyle, although Pompey remain optimistic they can tempt him down to the south coast.