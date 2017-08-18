Pompey closing in on Chesterfield ace

POMPEY are closing in on Dion Donohue.
The Blues are confident of sealing a deal for the versatile Chesterfield talent.
But a move to land the sought-after 23-year-old will not be completed in time for him to feature against Walsall tomorrow.
Donohue will command a fee south of £100,000 with additional payments for add-ons. The Welshman’s deal is up at the end of the season.
A number of clubs are interested in the player who predominantly operates as a left-back or central midfielder.
Kenny Jackett has been keen to strengthen his side in both of those positions.
