Pompey Academy coach Mikey Harris is to join Brighton.

The popular figure has agreed to move to the Premier League outfit’s Category One Academy set-up.

Harris has been with his hometown club for over three years, after previously being first-team boss with Salisbury.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin stated Harris leaves with the club’s best wishes.

Catlin said: ‘It’s very exciting for Mikey.

‘He’s been a loyal servant for the club. We wish him all the best for the future.’