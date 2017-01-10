Pompey coach hails Lowe’s goalscoring debut

Ian Foster surveyed Jamal Lowe’s goalscoring Pompey debut and insisted: He’s ready.

The striker netted only eight minutes into his Blues bow during the reserves’ 6-2 triumph at Exeter.

Lowe’s far-post right-foot finish opened the scoring in the Central League Cup encounter at Exeter’s training ground this afternoon.

Conor Chaplin registered a hat-trick, while Adam Buxton and Amine Linganzi were also among the scorers as Foster’s side qualified for the semi-final of the reserve competition.

Yet all eyes had been on Lowe in his maiden appearance, following his switch from Hampton & Richmond.

And the Pompey coach believes the forward is primed for first-team consideration.

Foster said: ‘Jamal’s whole performance was very pleasing.

‘He worked very, very hard and played a number of different positions.

‘He initially played on the right of the attacking midfield three in a 4-2-3-1, he can play any of those three positions behind the striker.

‘Later we went three at the back and he played off the two strikers, Conor and Harvey Bradbury.

‘That’s what Jamal can offer us, you can see technically he is a very, very good player and also got a goal.

‘It was a second phase from a set-piece, buried it right-footed in off the post.

‘I had been to see him at Hampton & Richmond quite a few times so it’s nice to now see him playing in your group.

‘There were a lot of first-team lads around him at Exeter and it was good to get that link-up with them.

‘Jamal was excellent, really hard working. His fitness levels were good and he is ready to go.’