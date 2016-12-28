Pompey collect rare away achievement

Crystal Palace have a new companion to sit alongside them in Pompey history.

For Newport County have inscribed their name on the list of clubs to lose at home having led the Blues 2-0.

On Boxing Day, Danny Rose, Enda Stevens and Kal Naismith completed the Rodney Parade fightback to clinch late 3-2 victory.

That favourable Pompey outcome had last been achieved against Palace – on two occasions.

Most recently, at Selhurst Park in August 2002, Harry Redknapp switched to wing-backs at half-time with his team 2-0 down following goals from Dougie Freedman and Tony Popovic.

Pompey’s boss also brought on Jason Crowe and Richard Hughes, the former subsequently netting twice, with Hayden Foxe getting the other, in a remarkable 3-2 win.

The Blues, of course, went on to clinch the Division One title that season.

It was a familiar tale of woe for Palace followers, who had also experienced such emotions two years previously.

In October 2000, again away from Fratton Park, the Eagles’ Tommy Black scored twice before half-time.

In first-half stoppage-time the deficit was reduced by player-boss Steve Claridge – and the comeback began.

Thomas Thogersen headed home Ceri Hughes’ cross to level before Michael Panopoulos sealed a 3-2 triumph with an 80th-minute winner.

Back in October 1963, the Blues earned victory at Leyton Orient, despite being 3-0 down after 42 minutes.

However, Ron Saunders’ hat-trick, two from Micky Lill and an Albie McCann goal completed a stunning comeback for a 6-3 Pompey win.

At Fratton Park, the Blues overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Tranmere in February 2015.

Jennison Myrie-Williams and a Paul Jones own goal handed the visitors a 2-0 lead after 50 minutes.

However, the introduction of Craig Westcarr altered the match, as he scored in the 76th minute after climbing off the bench.

Ryan Taylor then netted twice in a three-minute spell to give Andy Awford’s side a 3-2 victory.

In August 2015, Paul Cook’s side drew against Morecambe after falling 3-0 behind in the opening 38 minutes.

Tom Barkhuizen, Alan Goodall and Andy Fleming netted but Gary Roberts (two) and Jayden Stockley’s last-gasp flying header secured a 3-3 scoreline.